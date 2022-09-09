COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 68 New Cases & 15.38% Positivity Rate; Active Caseload Mounts To 377 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 68 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 15.38%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 377. While, a total of 2,37,651 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 442 samples were tested on September 8, 2022, out of which 34 samples belonged to males, while 34 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,36,552. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 68 positive cases.