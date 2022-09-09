JP Nadda Appoints MP Mahesh Sharma As New ‘Prabhari’ For Tripura; Sambit Patra As NE States’ Coordinator

MP Mahesh Sharma (Top) appointed as 'Prabhari' for Tripura BJP; Dr Sambit Patra (Down) appointed as 'Coordinator' of 8 NE States.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday appointed Incharges (Prabhari) and Co-Incharges (Saha Prabhari) for 14 states including one union territory and a north eastern state Tripura.

The former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as the Incharge of Haryana while the MP Vinod Sonkar who was Tripura Incharge was also removed and assigned him as Incharge for Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

For Tripura, MP Mahesh Sharma, who was also a union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first regime has been appointed as Incharge for Tripura. This significant change for Tripura ahead of the assembly election which is scheduled to be held early next is welcomed by the BJP state leadership.

It is worthy to mention here that Tripura had got Sunil Deodhar as the state Incharge also known as ‘Prabhari’, who was the architect of bringing BJP to power in 2018 assembly ousting the 25-year rule of Left Front government.

However, the BJP national president Nadda also appointed Dr Sambit Patra as coordinator and Rituraj Sinha as Joint Coordinator for all 8 states of North East region.

The BJP national general secretary and headquarter incharge Arun Singh shared this information through an official notification of appointment on Friday.