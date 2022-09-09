Manipur : Scribes’ Body Condemns Attack On Journo; While Covering Anti-Drug Campaign In Imphal East 

NET Web Desk

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) today expressed strong condemnation against the attack on a scribe; while covering an anti-drug campaign at Hatta in Manipur’s Imphal East District.

According to a joint statement issued by the organizations, the victim – W Johnson was covering an anti-drug campaign hosted by various social organizations and the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Even though, he identified himself as a scribe, he was badly beaten-up by miscreants, who were supporting the alleged drug-traffickers,” – the statement further reads.

In the incident, eight people including the scribe were grievously injured. Police reports informed that two miscreants have been apprehended in connection with the offence.