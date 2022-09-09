Meghalaya : Former-HNLC Leader – Cheristerfield Thangkhiew Killed In ‘Botched Operation’; Says Inquiry Report 

NET Web Desk

An inquiry panel constituted to probe the killing of the former leader of proscribed outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has revealed that the death was caused by a botched operation.

The former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court (HC) – T. Vaiphei, who led the inquiry commission, observed in the report that the police operation failed in its intended outcome, but refrained from criticizing the officials accountable for the death of former rebel leader – Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

In my considered view, the operation was well-planned, but executed poorly, recklessly, hastily and without proper application of mind; Vaiphei stated in the report.

“My finding is that the Tactical Team-I in carrying out the operation to arrest the deceased at his residence on 13-8-2021 at about 3 am was culpable of thoughtless and excessive use of force, which resulted in the death of the deceased, which turned out to be avoidable,” the report added.

“If the primary objective of carrying out the operation was to capture the deceased alive, the manner in which the raid was conducted unnecessarly gives rise to the impression that that was not so. This is most unfortunate,” – the report mentioned.

The former leader was the founding general secretary of the banned outfit; who had surrendered in 2018.