Meghalaya : KHADC Opposes Implementation Of CrPC & CPC In Tribal Areas 

NET Web Desk

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has expressed strong opposition against the state government’s decision to extend the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Civil Procedure Code (CPC) along the tribal areas of Meghalaya.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) – Titosstarwell Chyne shared that “We won’t accept the notification, since it goes against the spirit of the Para 5 (3) of the Sixth Schedule which says that the CrPC and CPC will not apply along tribal locations.”

“I disagree with the cabinet’s decision and did not anticipate the government to act quickly on this matter. This is a really delicate subject. I’m still pleading with the government to change its mind and postpone the notification,” – stated Chyne.

Chyne claimed that the notification aims to weaken the authority of the district council courts; and therefore added that “the notification asserts that the CrPC and CPC will apply to all courts of Meghalaya which also include the district council courts, subordinate courts and village courts.”

Its worthy to note that the cabinet on Wednesday approved the provision of CPC and CrPC to the courts in Meghalaya.