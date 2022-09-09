Mizoram : ‘1875 Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation’ Demarcation – Key Criteria To Resolve Border Dispute With Assam 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The fourth meeting of the ‘Mizoram State Boundary Committee’ was held today at the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory Conference Hall; to review the joint statement inked between Assam and Mizoram delegates during the meeting held on August 9, 2022.

Besides, the review meeting has decided to reiterate on the 1875 Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) demarcation which Mizoram recognized as its boundary; and currently falls under Assam to be taken up at the state level meeting, scheduled for next month in Guwahati.

The meeting agreed that during the next meeting between the two states slated to be held on October, Mizoram delegates should refer to the “Approach Paper” prepared by the State Boundary Committee and a joint verification will be taken-up at the recognized boundary of each state.

Its worthy to note that, following the agreement signed on August 9, the DCs of the bordering districts – Kolasib and Mamit districts; Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts had met on August 24, 2022 at 225 CRPF Camp, Vairengte, Kolasib district, Mizoram.

The first meeting of the State Boundary Committee was held on July 30, 2021, with the second meeting on September 7, 2021; and followed by the third meeting held on November 17, 2021. This meeting was attended by Home Minister Lalchamliana, Supply Minister K. Lalrinliana, LR&S Minister Lalruatkima, Forest Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, Manisha Saxena (CS in charge), DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava and members of the boundary committee from Mizo National Front and Zoram People’s Movement parties and other NGOs.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Mizoram Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party had withdrawn from the State Boundary Committee.