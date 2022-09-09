Mizoram : Aizawl Hosts Sensitization Programme For PMAY Beneficiaries 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A sensitization programme on Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) Vertical Aizawl’s 2nd Detailed Project Report (DPR) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) – Housing for All Mission was held today by the Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Department at Aizawl.

The programme aimed at educating the beneficiaries on the rules of PMAY, grant-in-aid and other important directives of the scheme.

It has been organized for 192 beneficiaries who have to submit an undertaking signed by Local Council to be submitted to the department by September 12, 2022; after which the first installment of Rs. 60, 000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of the selected beneficiaries. The second and third installments will be given as per availability of funds from Central Government.

Sensitization programme for 1st Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 518 beneficiaries was held on September 2, 2022 at Electric Veng YMA Hall, Aizawl.

Nearly, 2890 beneficiaries, out of 4157 beneficiaries in the 2nd Detailed Project Report (DPR) have attended the sensitization programme.