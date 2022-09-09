Mizoram Kicks-Off ‘Aadhaar Collection Special Camp/Campaign’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Aizawl District Election Officer and Jt. CEO Office today kicked-off the joint campaign on ‘Aadhaar Collection Special Camp/Campaign’ at Pachhunga University College in Aizawl. This special campaign will continue till September 23, 2022.

It was also simultaneously taken-up by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of various localities.

Meanwhile, the Aizawl District Election Officer – Dr Lalhriatzuali Ralte also appealed the voters to prioritize the linking of Aadhaar number registration and EPIC, as it will help in checking of a single voter’s registration in multiple constituencies.