NE’s Biggest Power Plant – OTPC To Install New Power Unit Of 363 MW At Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2022 : ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) – the biggest gas-based power plant in the North Eastern region is all set to install one more power generation unit of 363 megawatt (MW).

At present, the existing two units of the power plant located at Tripura’s Palatana area under Gomati district is producing 726 MW per year, said Managing Director of OTPC Sanil C Namboodiripad.

He said “We will go forward with our plan once we get a gas supplier at an affordable price compared to other existing plans. For this project, we have enough funds available. The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Revenue has already gave necessary clearances for the project. Permission has also been granted to access water from Gomati river.”

“Currently, electricity is being produced utilising gas. The new unit will be a gas-based combined cycle as we are focusing on renewable energy sector. In the present day, mainstreaming of hydel energy, solar energy and wind energy have become main sources of renewable energy. Hence, discussion is going on and once it is finalized, public will be aware of it”, the MD said.

Regarding CSR activities, Namboodiripad said “OTPC is indulged in maintenance of school building, providing training on livelihood, coaching for competitive exams for local students, etc.”

Notably, the major sharehold of OTPC is the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited India. From the total share, 50 percent is owned by the Maharatna Company and an external investor has an equity share of 23.5 percent. Apart from them, Tripura government is also a partner while 26 percent share is owned by GAIL India.

Chief Operating Officer (COO), OTPC Sanjay Garhwal and the head of projects and services Tapas Bhowmik were also present.