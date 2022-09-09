Sikkim : Massive Landslide Interrupts Surface Connectivity; In-Depth Joint Inspection Conducted In Pakyong 

NET Web Desk

During the past few days, heavy rains have triggered massive landslides along numerous districts of Sikkim, interrupting surface connectivity and damaging the residences of local populace.

Keeping in view of the catastrophe and its severe impacts, the legislator – Em Prasad Sharma today carried-out a visit to the landslide affected areas and also the road connecting Pakyong to Namcheybong, Basnet ward and Khongsee ward, Namcheybong-GPU.

He assured local residents that by the end of this monsoon season, construction work will be carried-out in top priority. Besides, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Pakyong – Tashi Chophel Lepcha has also assured protective measures to be initiated at the earliest; in order to avert further damages.

During the visit, tarpaulin sheets were handed-out to locals, whose residences were damaged by the recent landslides.

The legislator was accompanied by the OSD Agriculture and Horticulture Department – P.K Subba, Pakyong DC – Tashi Chophel Lepcha, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Pakyong – Tshering Norgyal Theeng, and the local masses.