Sikkim Minister Calls-On Union Minister – Kiren Rijiju; Apprises On Developmental Initiatives Undertaken By State Government 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Rural Development, Ecclesiastical & Cooperation Minister – Sonam Lama attended the National Conference of Cooperation Ministers, presided over by the Union Home & Cooperation Minister – Amit Shah at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

While addressing the conference, the minister apprised on the developmental initiatives initiated by the chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and his administration.

He further enlightened the house on the latest on cooperative movement in Sikkim.

Besides, Lepcha today called-on the Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju and apprised him about various initiatives undertaken by the CM and his government.

The Union Minister appreciated on the accomplishments of various nature and scales of the present government of Sikkim and further wished that the joint aspirations of the Central Government, Sikkim Government and the devotees definitely ensures early visit of HH the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorji to Sikkim.

Minister Sonam Lama further sought the Union leader’s cooperation in ensuring a parent or nodal ministry in the Union for the department of Ecclesiastical.