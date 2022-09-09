Suspected Heroin Worth Around 840 Grams Confiscated From Nagaland; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Police has recently recovered suspected heroin worth around 840 grams near Viswema Y-Junction of Kohima-Pfutsero-Imphal along National Highway-2; and apprehended two individuals in connection with the matter.

According to a press release issued by the Kohima Police Headquarters, these contraband substances were recovered from a vehicle which was arriving from Manipur’s Senapati District and heading towards Dimapur. The narcotics weighing approximately 840 grams, were found concealed inside 70 soap cases.

The two occupants of the vehicle have been identified as – P Ngaopu (39) hailing from Katafiimai in Tadubi and Matia (34) of Pahibung Khullen under Tadubi were nabbed and the illegal contraband substances along with the vehicle were seized.

“A case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No.11/2022 U/S 21(c)/60 NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation,” the release added.