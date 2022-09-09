Tripura : 62 Tribal Villages Identified Under PMAAGY For Comprehensive Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2022 : Tripura’s 62 villages in Dhalai district have been identified for comprehensive development in the first phase of Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsha Gram Yojana and Rs 20 lakh 38 thousand to be spent for each village, said Principal Secretary of Janajati Kalyan (Tribal Welfare) department Puneet Agarwal on Thursday.

He said that the Janajati Kalyan department has targeted setting up of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in the state to encourage the establishment of industries based on the state’s forest resources and encourage artisans. Among these, the central government has already sanctioned the establishment of 32 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras.

A review meeting of the Janajati Kalyan department was chaired by the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Janajati Kalyan minister Rampada Jamatia, Principal Secretary Agarwal and others.

In the meeting, the senior bureaucrat also said “A project has been undertaken for the economic development of tribal areas and Rs 1,300 crores will be invested in this project.” The Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, Forest Rights Act and Tribal Research and Cultural Institute were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, CM Dr Saha said “Various schemes of the Central and State Governments are being implemented on priority basis in the State to improve the socio-economic status of the people belonging to the tribal sections of the State. Publicity needs to be emphasized to make the people of the population more aware of these schemes. Only then more people will be able to take advantage of these schemes.”

Reviewing the various projects of TW department in the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working by adopting cluster plans for the development of education, health, communication, infrastructure, culture etc. in the areas inhabited by indigenous people.