Tripura : SRFTI To Initiate Short-Term Courses From October 31; Says ICA Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2022 : The Tripura branch of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) is gradually embarking on a journey with its four short-term courses; scheduled to commence from October 31 next at the premises of Nazrul Kalakshetra complex here in Agartala city, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on Friday.

Chowdhury along with ICA department’s secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty on September 05 visited SRFTI in Kolkata and held a significant meeting with the institute’s Director and Registrar along with officials and technical persons.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday noon, ICA minister Chowdhury said that they held long discussion at Kolkata over starting of SRFTI’s Tripura branch here in Agartala city and the Tripura government had sanctioned Rs 5.75 crore for starting this institute. This allocation of funds for SRFTI has become a committed expenditure of the state’s budget.

“From the sanctioned fund, the government had already released Rs 1.10 crore and with the fund, the ICA department has already issued a preliminary work order to the Public Works Department (PWD) for internal electrification, renovation, internal sound system while Agartala Municipal Corporation has been asked to clean the complex. All these initiatives had been taken after SRFTI officials visited Nazrul Kalakshetra and suggestions were provided”, he added.

Citing the concluding remarks of the meeting at SRFTI in Kolkata, Chowdhury said “Advertisement for admission would be published in print and electronic media on September 20 next. At the beginning, short-term courses will be introduced like- Film Appreciation course of four weeks, Screen Acting course of 8 weeks, production management for Cinema and television course of four weeks, and Anchoring and News Reading course. The filing of admission would continue for one month i.e. October 20 next.”

“The scrutiny of the admission forms will be done from October 21 to 30 next and on October 31 next, the list of selected and admitted students will be announced along with commencement of institution’s functioning. The institution will be running in the premises of the Nazrul Kalakshetra here in Agartala city from October 31 next with the joint efforts of ICA Department and guidance of SRFTI in Kolkata. The faculties will be provided by them. However, classes would start from November 7 next and the distribution of short-term courses will be held on February 15, 2023”, the Minister told reporters.

Castigating the unenthusiastic role of the previous government, Chowdhury said “In the past, there was an immense reluctance in developing proper infrastructure which led to failure of encouragement and motivation among students and youths.” He also said “In the field of culture and industry, this setting of SRFTI, Tripura branch would be a milestone. Despite being a small state, we have various prospects in the Tourism sector and if the cinema is indulged into it then the unemployed youths can earn their livelihood in a better way. They would not have to be dependent on government jobs, rather they can become self-reliant.”

He said “On the basis of these four short-term courses, we want to see the possibilities and acceptance of this institution in the state. Accordingly, diploma and degree courses will be introduced. Gradually we can go to a bigger film institute.” Citing an instance, he said “A separate budget of Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned in Arunachal Pradesh for setting up a bigger film institute under SRFTI.”

The minister further added “We are not taking any donation or fee. Registration charge will be given by the students. The governing council is headed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A clearance has to be sought.”

ICA department’s secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty said “They will provide faculty. SRFTI is an autonomous body. Counselling management will be done and a MoU will be signed after completion of formality. Hope that the people having interest in films, it is a big opportunity for them which will lead to development of a bigger industry. The certificate will help them in getting scopes throughout the country.”