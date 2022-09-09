Tripura Youth Agitation : Job Aspirants Demand Immediate Announcement Of JRBT Results 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2022 : Outraged job aspirants of Tripura on Friday appealed to the state police personnel for encountering them to death instead of hitting them with bamboo sticks for holding protest in front of JRBT (Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura) here in Agartala city, which failed to announce results even after one year of conducting examination.

A group of job aspirants on Friday gathered in front of the JRBT office here and staged an agitation against the board officials for not announcing the results even after passing off one year.

Speaking to media persons, one of the agitating job aspirants said “The examination of Group-C and Group-D conducted by the JRBT has passed off one year, but till now the results are not declared. Even the High Court of Tripura has passed a stay order to publish the results. But JRBT’s spine is so stiff that the officials are reluctant to follow the verdict of the High Court. We all sitting here are demanding the results of the Group-C and Group-D examination. We have no intention to invite any clash with police by holding agitation here.”

“We never told to form JRBT and hold examinations. Altogether, 1 lakh 21 thousand youths have appeared for these two examinations conducted in August last year. Each candidate deposited Rs 300 while filing an application to appear for these two examinations. The total figure of deposited money is Rs 3 crore 62 lakh. One year passed off, if 10 percent interest stands at Rs 36,20,000”, the agitator said.

Making an earnest request on behalf of the aspirants, he said “We have no enmity against the police personnel and we feel that they are our friends. We appeal to the police officials not to charge lathis on us, rather request them to shoot us on our forehead, not on our legs. We are ashamed as we can’t show our faces to parents and relatives. Spending hard-earned money, we appeared for these two exams. We have no desire to stage agitation.”

It is worthy to mention here the JRBT under the aegis of the Directorate of Employment Services and Manpower Planning has conducted two examinations of Group-D (2,410 posts) and Group-C (2,500 posts) on August 20 and 22, 2021 respectively. Altogether, 1,59,713 candidates were listed to be appearing for these exams but over 1,31,000 appeared for these. Education minister Ratanlal Nath in July 2021 said that about 3,700 candidates are outside of Tripura.