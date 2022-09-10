Assam CM Lauds Indian Judiciary For Upholding ‘Rule Of Law’ & Citizens’ Rights 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today hailed the Indian Judiciary for its crucial role in upholding the ‘rule of law’; and maintaining the balance of power among the four pillars of democracy.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim at ITA Cultural Complex in Machkhowa; Sarma highlighted the long and illustrious history of the nation’s judicial system.

“Our judicial system does not limit its authority to merely administering justice. This revered organization has played a significant role in enabling our citizens to uphold their rights through its declarations and in educating them about their rights,” – he continued.

“This has ensured the fundamental rights and freedom of the citizens of this country remained intact,” – he added.

The Assam CM also hailed the judiciary for safeguarding the rights of Indian women and upholding their dignity through landmark judgments on vital subjects like – triple talaq, daughter’s right to property, etc.

Referring to the Vedas, the Upanishads and other ancient texts; the CM touched-upon the subject of the rich tradition of law in the country, since time immemorial.

Besides, a national seminar on the subject “Role of Technology and in Facilitating Speedy Justice” was also held.

The Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant, Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju also attended the event. Besides, Senior Judges of the Supreme Court – Hrishikesh Roy and Sudhanshu Dhulia were also present as guests of honour at the event. Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court RM Chhaya played host to the invited dignitaries.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Glad to attend Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Bar Council of Assam,Nagaland,Mizoram,Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim along with Hon Union Law Min Shri @KirenRijiju, Hon SC judges Justice Surya Kant, Justice Hrishikesh Roy&Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Hon CJ of Gauhati HC Justice RM Chhaya”

“The Bar Council’s orientation programmes for advocates and efforts to digitise all its records are laudable. Our Govt will create 100 posts in lower judiciary to strengthen the justice delivery system,” – he further added.