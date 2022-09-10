Assam : Drugs Worth Of Rs 7 Crores Seized From Karbi Anglong & Karimganj Districts; 5 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police has confiscated a massive stash of drugs worth nearly Rs seven crores from Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Karimgang districts; and apprehended five persons in connection with the incident.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in Lahorijan area of Karbi Anglong district, bordering Nagaland, and seized 800 kg of ganja and 40.07 gm of heroin from a vehicle coming from Manipur.

During the search of the vehicle, the police found ganja hidden in 80 packets along with the heroin kept inside three soap boxes.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested in this connection. The value of the seized drugs in the international market was estimated to be over Rs three crores.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Yet another success in @assampolice’s drive to curb the menace of drugs. Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol seized 860 kg Ganja and 40 gram Heroin hidden in a secret chamber in a truck at Lahorijan, Karbi Anglong. Good work”

#AssamAgainstDrugs Yet another success in @assampolice’s drive to curb the menace of drugs. Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol seized 860 kg Ganja and 40 gram Heroin hidden in a secret chamber in a truck at Lahorijan, Karbi Anglong. Good work 👏@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/s8a9yrNZwY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2022

In the second seizure, the border police during routine checking, seized 1,108 kg of ganja worth over Rs 3.85 crores from a truck coming from Tripura at Churaibari outpost in Assam’s Karimganj district. Besides, two persons have been arrested in this connection.