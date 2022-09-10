Commemorating PM Modi’s Birthday; Tripura Government To Launch ‘Proti Ghore Shushashon’ From September 17

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 10, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday said that the government has launched ‘Proti Ghore Shushashon’ campaign to bring the benefits of flagship schemes of the central government and various schemes of the state government to the people from the district to the gram panchayat level. The campaign will be launched in the state on September 17 on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it will continue till November 30 next, he added.

A high-level meeting was held at the conference hall-II of the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city where Chief Minister Prof Dr Saha presided over the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura Industry Development Corporation chairman Tinku Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, PCCF KS Shetty and various department heads, secretaries and principal secretaries.

In the meeting, Dr Saha said “Tripura has won praise in the country for the implementation of flagship projects and various development programs of the Central Government in the state. In some cases, the success has been 100 percent. The government has taken ‘Proti Ghore Shushashon’ to reach the people of all the townships of the state.”

He said that this campaign should be completed in the state with a mission. This program has been taken with the aim of achieving hundred percent success in implementing the development program. The Chief Minister said that all the districts and departments which will work successfully to bring the opportunities of government projects to the people will be rewarded in the implementation of this program.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha said that ‘Proti Ghore Shushashon’ is a special campaign of the Tripura government.

The objective of this campaign is to deliver development services to people’s homes. In order to ensure the benefit of various schemes of the central and state government to all the beneficiaries. He said that this program should be implemented in the state in the mood of the festival and with coordination between all departments of the administration.