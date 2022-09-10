Explanation Sought From Police Team On Former HNLC Leader’s Death : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that the members of the police’s Tactical Team-1 have been summoned for an explanation; based on the findings of the Justice T Vaiphei inquiry commission which was tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

He also said the government kept its commitment to the populace for revealing the investigation report into the killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former leader of proscribed outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

“We had to wait for the report. Now that it has been tabled in the House, we will be acting and an explanation has been sought from the Tactical Team-1,” Sangma said.

The judicial panel concluded that Tactical Team-1 was accountable for Thangkhiew’s death. “But the team members must be given a chance to be heard,” he added.

Sangma emphasized that although the study has made recommendations, but did not suggest specific courses of action and that the administration must initiate appropriate action, after careful consideration of the team members’ justification.

“We must keep in mind about the evidence of his (Thangkhiew’s) involvement in four IED blasts, in which some people sustained injuries,” he said, while narrating how the police team, acting on tip-off about another IED blast; took the requisite measures to ensure public safety. “One has to see that angle too,” he added.

He said the inquiry was completely independent and the panel submitted its report in a transparent manner. “The inquiry was conducted because of the concerns and wishes of the people,” – he stated.

Its worthy to note that the inquiry panel constituted to probe the killing of the former leader of proscribed outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has revealed that the death was caused by a botched operation.

The former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court (HC) – T. Vaiphei, who led the inquiry commission, observed in the report that the police operation failed in its intended outcome, but refrained from criticizing the officials accountable for the death of former rebel leader – Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

“In my considered view, the operation was well-planned, but executed poorly, recklessly, hastily and without proper application of mind. My finding is that the Tactical Team-I in carrying out the operation to arrest the deceased at his residence on 13-8-2021 at about 3 am was culpable of thoughtless and excessive use of force, which resulted in the death of the deceased, which turned out to be avoidable,” the report noted.

“If the primary objective of carrying out the operation was to capture the deceased alive, the manner in which the raid was conducted unnecessarly gives rise to the impression that that was not so. This is most unfortunate,” – the report mentioned.