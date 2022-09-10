Manipur Government Won’t Remain Silent On Any Unjust Deeds : CM Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today asserted that the state administration won’t remain silent on any unjust deeds or act.

He pointed-out that the Electoral Verification Programme 2019, has identified and removed 67,844 voters, including fake voters. While, 24,636 electorates have been removed from one district alone.

“Insincerity and lack of belongingness or value for ownership might lead towards unrest across the state,” – he noted.

Meanwhile, the Manipur CM further added that the state government has singled-out and also recommended the Centre for the omission of 282 deserted hamlets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

