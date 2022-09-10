Manipur Logs Zero COVID-19 Cases; First Time Since Fourth Wave 

NET Web Desk

Manipur has registered zero COVID-19 cases, for the first time since the COVID-19 fourth wave hit the northeastern state; while, zero fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the COVID-19 Common Control Room on Saturday, the cumulative number of positive cases stood at 1,39,755 and the number of active cases currently stands at 27.

Nearly, eight persons were discharged, taking the recovered cases tally to 1,37,580. While, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.44 per cent.

Furthermore, the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths in the state remained unchanged at 2148. Besides, the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered till date was 2,920. The first doses have been administered to nearly 16,37,015, while the second & precautionary doses have been administered to 13,13,409 and 2,536,78 respectively.