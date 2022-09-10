Meghalaya : Six Under-Trial Prisoners Escape From Jowai Jail; Red Alert Issued

NET Web Desk

A serious security breach has occurred in Jowai district jail; after six accused Under-Trial Prisoners (UTPs) escaped the prison today at around 1:30 PM.

The absconding UTPs include – I love you Talang, who was recently arrested for killing a tourist cab driver. Meanwhile, the five other culprits include – Ramesh Dkhar, Rikamenlang Lamare, Marsanki Tariang, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang.

In accordance with the security breach, a red alert and lookout notice has immediately been issued by police.

Furthermore, the tourists, local taxi associations, bus and truck drivers along the region have been advised to be aware of the 6 accused persons who have escaped from the Jowai Prison today.

All units have been requested to beef-up their vigilance, in order to quickly nab these offenders.