Nagaland Congress Condemns BJP For Fuming At Rahul Gandhi Of Meeting Pastors 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed strong condemnation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s attitude for fuming at Rahul Gandhi of meeting pastors in Tamil Nadu during his ‘Bharat Jodo Padhyatra’; thereby indicating “they are mentally unsound and unable to perceive normally”.

According to a press release issued by the NPCC President – K Therie, “Rahul being a National Leader has the right to give audience to any citizen of India that wishes to meet him. There is nothing wrong. Pastors too have the right to meet him and to express what they believe. It is not only Pastors, but all Christians believe Jesus is the real God. Christians believe he lives among us every moment. That does not harm or hurt anyone or any religion. It is one’s individual faith. Freedom of religion and worship is guaranteed in the Constitution.”

“BJP fully understands the provisions of the fundamental rights in the Constitution and should change their attitude of hatred towards other religions and join Bharat Jodo. BJP has not done anything good for the Hindu community. Rather, they have managed to earn a bad image of Hindus before the World. They have received Hindu vote but have destroyed peace and harmony of society and the vibrant economy of the Nation that was left by UPA,” – the release further reads.

“We have nothing against Hinduism. Religion is personal and an acceptance of one’s inner mind. No religion teaches to hate. All religions teach truth, love and peace. I appeal to BJP to stop exploiting the sentiments of innocent Hindu believers for political gain. Rather educate citizens to love and be kind to each other,” – added the release.