Nagaland : Kohima Traffic Police Initiates ‘Community Outreach Programme’; Raising Awareness On Traffic Rules  

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In continuation to efforts for reaching-out to the public and sensitize them about various traffic rules and safety issues, the Road Safety Cell which was recently instituted under the aegis of Kohima Traffic Police initiated a Community Outreach Programme on September 10 at Ward 17 Panchayat Hall.

This programme was attended by members from Upper Agri Colony and Electrical Colony.

Besides, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic & Protocol) – K. Soriso presented an overview of road traffic accidents in India and noted that main cause of road accidents is due to human errors and laxity on the part of road users and drivers.

Besides, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) – Manom Wallim also spoke on the occasion on the topic “Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations 2017” and stressed that many are unaware of driving rules and have lots of misconceptions in terms of following the rules. While, Imsuwati Jamir I/C, Road Safety Cell highlighted on some important sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Neilhoukhoto Chairman, Upper Agri Colony.