Sikkim CM & Governor Greets People On ‘Pang Lhabsol’; Urges To Maintain Brotherhood & Unity 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and Governor – Ganga Prasad extended their best wishes to the masses; especially the Lepcha & Bhutia communities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Pang Lhabsol’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Pang Lhabsol’ is a unique festival of Sikkim celebrated annually to commemorate the consecration of Mount Khangchendzonga as the guardian deity of Sikkim.

The Dzonga deity was ordained by a Buddhist Guru to protect the people; thereby blessing the land with abundant rainfall, good harvest and guarding the devotees from natural disasters, diseases and catastrophes. In their turn, people were to make humble entreaties to the deity.

Meanwhile, this day commemorates the treaty of brotherhood between the Lepcha and the Bhutia communities at Kabi Lungchok.

The festival falls on the fifteenth day of the seventh month according to the Tibetan Calendar. It usually occurs in the month of August or September. During the festival, Dzonga (the representation of Mount Kangchendzonga), Gonpo (Mahakaal) and Dragpo Deshi (the guardian of the four directions) are venerated and worshipped.

Taking to social media platforms, the Sikkim CM wrote “I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Pang Lhabsol. Pang Lhabsol symbolizes unity and brotherhood amongst the Sikkimese people, and historically, the day commemorates the treaty of brotherhood between the Lepcha and the Bhutia communities at Kabi Lungchok. It is a unique festival of Sikkim celebrated annually to commemorate the consecration of Mount Khangchendzonga as the guardian deity of Sikkim. On this special day, I offer my prayers to our guardian deity to bless Sikkim with everlasting peace and guide us on the path to progress and prosperity.”

