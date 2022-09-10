Tripura : 77 Out Of 966 Water Bodies Rejuvenated Under “Amrit Sarovar” Scheme 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Altogether, 966 water bodies of Tripura have been identified for rejuvenation under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme, while the procedures have already been completed for 77 of such waterbodies; as informed by the Principal Secretary of the Rural Development department – LH Darlong on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday evening, the Principal Secretary LH Darlong said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ programme as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country. “Its objective is to dig ponds as well as rehabilitate abandoned water bodies to avoid future water shortages and out of 966 ‘Amrit Sarovar’ identified in the state, 77 ‘Amrit Sarovar’ have already been completed”, he added.

Apart from this, the Principal Secretary of the RD department also said that a total of 2,28,411 housing units have been approved in the state so far from the financial year 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). Out of this 1,18,550 houses have been completed. He said that MGNREGA has created 1 crore 46 lakh 77 thousand mandays in the current financial year in the state so far. At present, there are 6 lakh 77 thousand job cards across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Darlong also said “So far, 38,831 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed under the Rural Development department for the purpose of financially enriching the rural women of the state. More than 3,50,000 rural women are involved in these self-help groups.” He said that the SHGs have been given financial assistance through Revolving Fund besides disbursement of Rs 811 crore through banks. If the rural women are prosperous, the family will be prosperous. Besides, the economy of the village will also be strong.

Deputy Secretary of Rural Development department Manoj Saha and secretary Sudipta Biswas were present in the press conference.