Tripura : BJP Government Won’t Be Able To Complete Five-Year Term, Due To “Hooliganism & Flouting Commitments”; Alleges CPI-M

NET Web Desk

The opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) today alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration in Tripura won’t be able to complete its five-year term, due to “anti-people activities, hooliganism and flouting of commitments”.

Addressing the party cadres in Tripura, the CPI-M State Secretary – Jitendra Chaudhary alleged that the administration has violated “all bounds of tolerance” and set a “poor precedence” of assaulting democracy.

“People thought after removal of Biplab Kumar Deb from the CM’s chair, the situation would improve, but it remains same under the incumbent Manik Saha, since he took over 4 months ago,” – he stated.

“BJP cadres are regularly attacked by supporters of the opposition; as murder and mayhem have turned into routine activities. The repressive and anti-people BJP government will fall like the proverbial ‘nine pins’; and Tripura will soon be free from the BJP menace, as the saffron party is unable to maintain the support of majority of its legislators,” – Chaudhary alleged.

He claimed that no section of people are happy under BJP’s rule and the populace should unite to fight the state administration, in order to secure the BJP’s defeat in next year’s assembly election.