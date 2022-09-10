Tripura’s Former CM Biplab Kumar Deb Nominated As Rajya Sabha Candidate

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 10, 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb as the candidate for ensuing by-election for state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat.

On the same day, former Chief Minister Deb has been appointed as the BJP Prabhari for Haryana state.

An official notification undersigned by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh shared this information on Friday.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval on a name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election 2022 to be held in Tripura.

Soon after the BJP central election committee made this bug announcement, Deb expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and union Home minister Amit Shah.

He wrote on social media “Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,@BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji & Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and it’s people”.

He will contest the polls against CPIM’s Bhanu Lal Saha.