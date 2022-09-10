World Suicide Prevention Day : Arunachal Police Launches ‘Suicide Prevention Cell’; Assistance To People-In-Distress 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to help people in despair, the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) today launched the ‘APP Suicide Prevention Cell’ under the leadership of Director General of Police (DGP) which will be operated by the Special Investigation Team of APP.

Commemorating the ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’, the Arunachal Pradesh Police initiated the small move to make an outreach towards the people of the frontier state.

According to a press release issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Police, “Mental health is a very substantial measure of the overall well-being of a person. Unfortunately, it is not discussed much, in the public domain. The people who suffer in this regard, sometimes, do not know of a way to address the same, and rarely have avenues to discuss their issues. This leads them to take extreme steps like suicides, which in turn, leaves a lasting impact on the people they leave behind.”

Meanwhile, the ‘APP Suicide Prevention Cell’ shall also have a helpline no. – 9362812717, and shall be manned by police personnel effectively trained in the art of soft skills.

“He shall be able to able to guide you in your darkest moments, and if need be, direct the nearest police station or police outpost to come to your aid,” – the release further reads.

“Suicide is not the answer, the APP stands with you. Please reach out to us, and allow us to help you,” – the release further added.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Arunachal Pradesh Police wrote “Under the leadership of @DgpPradesh, the SIT/APP makes a humble beginning in the world of mental health. Launched on this World Suicide Prevention Day, the APP Suicide Prevention Cell shall endeavour to extend a warm helping hand to all.”