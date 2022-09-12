Assam Government To Withdraw Nearly 3 Lakh Petty Criminal Cases Within 6 Months; Check-Out Key Cabinet Decisions 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has decided to withdraw around three lakh petty criminal cases, pending in subordinate courts throughout Assam within 6 months by invoking the Section 321 of Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973.

This decision has been undertaken to reduce the load on the judiciary; as informed by the Tourism Minister of Assam – Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here on Sunday, the minister stated that “We have decided to withdraw around three lakh of the 4.19 lakh petty crime cases, invoking Section 321 of the CrPC. This will reduce the backlog of cases and decongest jails.”

“Instruction for withdrawal of cases and authorization to Public Prosecutor and Additional/Assistant Public Prosecutor for filing appropriate petition on the next date fixed for respective cases alongwith detailed SOP to be issued immediately,” – noted an official bulletin.

This will prove to be a relief for witnesses, who have to spend valuable time and money to attend hearings. It will also ensure the right to speedy trial under Article 21.

Besides, the state cabinet has also approved the ‘Assam State Policy for Transfer of Development Rights’ for streamlining the process of land acquisition for redevelopment of inner city zones.

The Cabinet has also approved the ‘Assam Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Roadmap, 2030’ as a vision document to reduce losses and damages; as well as strengthen the resilience of communities/systems for various disasters/climate change risks.

“Adoption of Assam DPR Roadmap and issue of notification for implementation of action plans by respective departments to be coordinated by Assam State Disaster Management Authority. 3% of non-salary State Budget to be earmarked starting FY 2023-24 for implementation of DPR actions through a Resilience Budget Statement,” – the bulletin further reads.

It has also given its nod to the ‘Assam State Transit Oriented Development Policy to build planned sustainable urban growth centres in the state.

It also accorded administrative approval of Rs 366 crore for upgrading 34 polytechnics and 43 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into centres of excellence in association with Tata Technologies at the ratio of 87:13 share.

“The overall project cost is Rs 2,390 crore. It will provide opportunities to 15,000-20,000 students every year to learn new technologies related to the industry,” the Cabinet note said.

The government also cleared a proposal for establishment of two new private universities – Girijananda Chowdhury University in Assam with its main campus at Azara, Guwahati and constituent campus at Dekargaon in Tezpur; and Pragjyotishpur University with its campus at Hajongbari, Chandrapur under Kamrup (M) District in accordance with the ‘Assam Provate Universities Act 2007’.

“Land to be leased out to Joint Venture Company formed by Assam Government and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to execute the Assam Dairy Development Plan. Accordingly, the government will execute the lease agreements for two land parcels at Jorhat and Dibrugarh to set up Milk Processing Plants,” – added the official note.

In order to fill-up vacant posts of teachers in Bodo Department in Provincialized Colleges, the posts will be exempted from the purview of ‘Roster’ under Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 1978 as amended as well as from the purview of OBC/MOBC reservation.