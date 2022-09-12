Man Lynched In Assam Tea Garden 

NET Web Desk

A man was allegedly mob-lynched in a tea garden at Assam’s Charaideo district on Monday, as informed by police officials.

The tragic incident took place at Salkatoni tea estate in Sapekhati area this morning.

Identified as Manglu Tanti, the deceased got into a brawl with some locals. Due to the heated argument, the locals beat him up; leading Tanti to sustain grave injuries.

However, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As per initial probe, both the deceased and locals who beat him up had criminal records.

“An investigation is underway. Details are still being compiled from the hospital regarding the condition he was brought in,” added an official.