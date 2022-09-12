Man-Made Factors Partly Accountable For Climate Change; Effective Measures Must Be Initiated : Assam Governor 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi today noted that man-made factors were partly accountable for climate change and corrective measures must be initiated to overcome the challenge.

As per an official release, the Assam Governor highlighted that the threat of climate change could present an existential challenge to environment and human kind.

Addressing a seminar, Mukhi asserted that climate change and its ill-outcome – global warming can “deal a deadly blow to the earth”.

Causing alterations in season patterns; is one of the its outcome. However, the recent devastating floods in Assam is also an instance of change in rainfall activities.

The Governor stressed that a part of the climate change problem is man-made, with use of fossil fuels a major contributor to the phenomenon.

He asserted that India has been a supporter of science-based understanding of climate change and rational approaches to resolve it.

“The country’s approach to combat climate change has been through adaptation and mitigation. Right from reducing the country’s carbon emissions to increasing India’s reliance on renewable energy, India has been working to deal with the threats precipitating from climate change,” he informed.

Mukhi further added that the state government’s policy on solar power and its investment in this sector are testimonies of the commitment towards the fight against climate change.

Taking to Twitter, Prof Mukhi wrote “Climate change is potentially the most devastating threat that our globe is facing today. Considering the effect it poses to humankind, a seminar on ‘Climate Change’ was organized at Raj Bhavan.The seminar was actively participated by the higher officials of different dept.”

“Students, scholars & faculties of various higher educational institutions.I am confident that with the fact-based deliberations in the seminar we will be able to set an actionable agenda for everyone to follow & address the threats of climate change in a more meaningful way.” – he further added.