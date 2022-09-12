Manipur : RIMS Doctors Attains Significant Milestone; Successfully Removes Malignant Tissues From Cancer Patient 

NET Web Desk

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur accomplished significant milestone, with the effective removal of the malignant tissues from the cheek, lips and neck of a male patient; and subsequent reconstruction through a free flap.

As per reports, a 40-year-old worker from Kanglatombi was admitted to the plastic surgery department ward of RIMS Hospital; after been diagnosed with cancer in the right cheek and lips.

A team of plastic surgeons under the guidance of Dr Akoijam Ibohal Singh performed the surgery at the newly-inaugurated Modular Operation Theatre of the hospital.

The doctors took at least six hours to take out the cancerous tissues from the cheek, lips and neck. Later on, the cheek and lips were reconstructed by a free flap taken from the left forearm (radial forearm flap).