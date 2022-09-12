Meghalaya : Construction Of NIT Sohra Likely To Be Completed By March 2023 

NET Web Desk

The construction of the permanent campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Sohra is likely to be completed by March 2023.

Executed by the Rail India Technical and Economic Services Private Limited (RITES), this project faced issues like the late release of central government releasing funds in 2017. Owing to the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the construction work was put on hold, leading to difficulties in equipment transportation to the campus from outside the state.

Meanwhile, the members of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) led by its president Dundee Cliff Khongsit recently inspected the construction site.

According to Khongsit, the FKJGP representatives met with concerned officials to learn the causes for the project’s delayed completion, which commenced in 2014.

“Soon we will raise the issue with the state government as well as the Centre through our Member of Parliament,” – stated the FKJGP president.

Its worthy to note that NIT Meghalaya was established in 2010 and began functioning from its temporary campus at Shillong in 2012. The permanent campus incorporated with state-of-the-art facilities and requisite modern amenities, is currently under development in Sohra.