Meghalaya : Two Inquiries Instituted To Probe Jowai Jailbreak & Subsequent Mob-Lynching Incident; Alleges Home Minister 

The Meghalaya government has instituted two inquiries to probe the Jowai jailbreak and subsequent lynching of four of the fugitives by villagers in West Jaintia Hills district.

According to the state Home Minister – Lahkmen Rymbui, a mob of not less than 5000 people were involved in the lynching on Sunday of three undertrial prisoners and a convict who had escaped from the district jail on September 10.

The Additional Superintendent of Police has been entrusted to conduct an inquiry into the reason and circumstance that led to the jailbreak. While, the Additional District Magistrate – P K Boro has been entrusted to inquire into the matter of the jail break, Rymbui told the Assembly in a suo moto statement on the matter.

Another officer, M A Shallam has been deputed to conduct the inquest on the bodies of the four prison escapees who were declared brought dead by doctors of the civil hospital, he said.

However, the minister did not announce any legal action by the state against those involved in the lynching.

The head warden of Jowai jail head – C Kynjing, three jail officials and a subordinate staff were arrested in connection with the jail break, he stated.

Rymbui said a total five undertrial prisoners and a convicted had overpowered the jail staff and injured them before fleeing. A policeman was attacked with a sharp weapon and was hospitalized.

Stating that two fugitives, both undertrial prisoners are still out and about, the home minister requested the people not to “take the law in their own hands” when dealing with unlawful activities.

“Please cooperate with law enforcement agencies on any matter. Let the law take its own course,” he appealed.

Its worthy to note that a serious security breach has occurred in Jowai district jail; after six accused Under-Trial Prisoners (UTPs) escaped the prison today at around 1:30 PM.

The absconding UTPs include – I love you Talang, who was recently arrested for killing a tourist cab driver. Meanwhile, the five other culprits include – Ramesh Dkhar, Rikamenlang Lamare, Marsanki Tariang, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang.

Notably, four out of the six prisoners, who escaped from Jowai jail in Meghalaya were lynched by a mob at Shangpung in Jaintia Hills district.

Four prisoners died in the attack. While, Ramesh alongwith another prisoner had managed to narrowly escape the fury of a mob at Shangpung in West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday. But was apprehended by the Meghalaya police on Monday.