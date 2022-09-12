Mizoram Government Emphasizes On Strategies To Rejuvenate Waterbodies 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Sub-committee on Draft Mizoram River Protection Bill today called-upon the Agriculture Minister – C. Lalrinsanga; and discussed about strategies to rejuvenate the waterbodies.

Referring the cause as “urgent need of the hour”, Lalrinsanga emphasized that the state administration is putting all efforts to overcome the challenge.

Speaking at the meeting, the Agriculture Minister noted that record of the volume and strength of various rivers in Mizoram is initiated under the National Hydrological Project of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

The state currently has two data collection centres for National Hydrological Project, situated at Aizawl and Lunglei.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram will be conferred as the best ‘Outstanding North East State’ at Outlook Agritech Summit and Awards 2022, slated to be held at New Delhi on September 14, 2022.