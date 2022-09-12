Mizoram : Samagra Shiksha, MATA Inks Memorandum of Cooperation; Promoting Value Of Martial Arts Among Girls 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Samagra Shiksha and Mizoram Amateur Taekwando Association (MATA) today inked a Memorandum of Cooperation under the Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan at School Education Complex Conference Hall, MacDonald Hill, Aizawl.

As per the agreement, girl students from 1263 Government elementary and secondary schools of all districts of the state shall receive self defence martial arts classes by MATA.

The Samagra Shiksha District Project Office and District Amateur Taekwando Association shall implement the martial arts classes in their respective districts.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram is the first state to introduce martial arts as a form of self defence subject in schools. MATA and Samagra Shiksha first signed an agreement in 2015.

Following it’s success and great appreciation by the central ministry, it was later introduced for the rest of the nation under the Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan.