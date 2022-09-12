Nagaland : NBSE Stresses On ‘Competency-Based Education’; Effort To Foster Culture Of Inclusivity In Classrooms 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) is striving to provide hands-in-experience on developing a competency-based curriculum for fostering the culture of equity and inclusivity in classrooms.

In accordance with re-imagining education beyond academic performance and relook at the curriculum for enabling children to prepare for life; the NBSE in collaboration with Dream a Dream recently organized a two-days online workshop on ‘Competency-Based Education (CBE)’ for the principals and teachers. Over 500 teachers participated in this interactive workshop.

The primary focus of the workshop was on competency-based assessment – a significant component of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

It provided an overview of CBE; thereby highlighting its core principles, key elements in curriculum design and teacher learning process, and hands-on experience with core assessments education policy, 2020.

The resource persons from Dream a Dream shared the framework for developing CBE and how to provided hands on experience under its various assessments. Speakers for the sessions were : Bhavani Arumugam and Puneet Balamurugan from the Design and development team of Dream a Dream, and Dr Swetha Bhushan, Dr Joseph Thomas and Dr Sreehari Ravindranath from the Research and impact team at Dream a Dream. The session was moderated by Sharique Mashhadi, Associate Director, Strategic Partnerships, Dream a Dream.

This workshop dwelt on giving a compressive view on designing a competency-based system for equity and inclusion where we enable every child and teacher to thrive.