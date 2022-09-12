Tripura : LGBTQ Activists Hold ‘Queer Pride Walk’ In Agartala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 12, 2022 : LGBTQ activists in Tripura under the banner of their society named ‘Swabhiman’ on Monday held ‘Tripura Queer Pride Work’ a colourful procession in the heart of the Agartala city. The state government recently recognized the organization and they organized their first event in the form of a pride walk.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday morning, the ‘Swabhiman’ president – Sneha Gupta Roy said “The activists of the LGBT community organized pride walks in every city and state of this country. Such an event is organized for the first time in the state. Our main motive is to create awareness amongst people about us. We are asking for the right to live with all kinds of liberties. The constitution has given us the rights.”

Claiming that the society should accept people as they are, Gupta Roy said “The society must accept those who reveal that he or she is a gay or lesbian as they are also the part and parcel of it. Awareness level is very low in this state. In a civilized society, the people of LGBTQ community should not be trolled, bullied and harassed on moral grounds. Hurting their self-respect leads to untoward incidents. The vision of the society needs to be broadened and accepted with a big heart.”

She also demanded to set up a Transgender Welfare Board in Tripura for safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ community.