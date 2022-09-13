Arunachal Government Striving To Include State’s History & Culture In NCERT Textbooks : Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein on Monday noted that the state administration is striving to include the history of Arunachal Pradesh in the NCERT textbooks.

“The government is striving to include Arunachal’s history and culture in the NCERT curriculum, in order to promote the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by our ancestors, among the future generations,” Mein stated.

Addressing the birth centenary celebration of Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita at the Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College here, the Deputy CM noted that “history cannot be altered or destroyed”.

Mein reiterated about the contributions of the state’s “unsung heroes”; and noted that the state administration has engaged research scholars to gather pertinent records from museums, libraries, and archives in the United Kingdom (UK); as well as documents from across the nation to rewrite the state’s history.

Referring to the escalating drug abuse, Mein instructed the Mahabodhi Society to open a de-addiction or rehabilitation centre along the district under its healthcare programme, in order to eliminate the menace.

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM emphasized the significance of preserving and safeguarding the rich cultural legacy, script & language of Tai-Khamti community; and maintain the Buddhist temple for the betterment of the society.