Arunachal Governor Adopts 2 TB Patients Under ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ 

NET Web Desk

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) today adopted two TB patients by registering himself for sponsoring them under the community engagement of the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

Launched by President Droupadi Murmu; this scheme aims to meet the ambitious goal of eliminating TB from the nation by 2025.

“Committed to serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor has adopted two Tuberculosis (TB) patients of the state under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan – a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system,” – informed a communique issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The governor further appealed the masses to generously adopt TB patients and transform the campaign into a ‘Jan Andolan’ to eradicate tuberculosis from Arunachal Pradesh.

He mentioned that based on the clarion call of PM Narendra Modi, there lies an urgent need for a societal approach to eliminate TB from the northeastern state and the nation by 2025, thus 5 years before the world target (2030).

The Governor also called-for making the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ into a ‘People Movement’; and further urged the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), business houses, government officials to adopt TB patients generously.

“While the efforts of the state government are yielding good results, the community and the institutions in the society should take lead in filling the gaps and addressing the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, thereby contributing to the national goal,” – stated Mishra.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Governor wrote “Committed to serve of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I have adopted two Tuberculosis (TB) patients of the State and registered myself for sponsoring them under community engagement of ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.”

“Appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call and generously adopt TB patients in the State and make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free. Called for making the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, a ‘People Movement’ and urged the NGOs, business houses, government officials and individuals to adopt TB patients generously.” – he further added.