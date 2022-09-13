Arunachal Pradesh : 2nd Edition Of Joint Civil-Military Religious Trek To ‘Athu Popu’ Flagged-Off 

NET Web Desk

The second-edition of civil-military religious trek to one of the sacred sites of Idu-Mishmi Community of Arunachal Pradesh – ‘Athu Popu’ was flagged-off jointly by Army & Civil Dignitaries on Monday from Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley District.

Organized by the Indian Army in coordination with the Dibang Valley District Administration; the 17-days joint civil-military trek aims to promote religious and adventure tourism.

Altogether 29 civilians, including seven members of the Idu-Mishmi tribe are participating in the trek alongwith the Spear Corps of the Indian Army; who would be paying reverence at the holy site, holding special significance among the folks.

This holy place is situated at an elevation of 3,500 meters above sea level, at Kayala Pass along the Indo-China Border and nearly about 220 kms away from Malinye – the last motorable village in Dibang Valley District.

According to Idu-Mishmi mythology, the souls of their ancestors live in Athu-Popu. It is also believed that after one’s death, one’s soul is guided to Athu-Popu by the Igus (Priest/shaman).

At this sacred place, a big mass of stone stands alone, and it is believed that the priest ‘Sinerwu’ once cried on this sacred stone on getting the news of his mother’s death. However, the stone is believed to bear the impression of the priest’s palms and his tears. There is also a wild paddy field near Athu-Popu, which is believed to be cultivated by the departed souls.