Arunachal Pradesh : Two Held For Alleged Child-Trafficking In Itanagar; Infant Rescued 

NET Web Desk

The Itanagar Police has apprehended two persons, including a woman for their alleged involvement in child trafficking; and rescued a 4-month-old baby from their possession.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) – Jimmy Chiram, the accused lady has been identified as Anu Wangsa, a drug peddler who was held in 2021 on the drug possession charges. While, the man Badal Natung (47) is her associate.

As per the complaint, the baby’s biological mother had borrowed some money from Badal Natung. When she failed to return the money, the accused after knowing of her pregnancy asked her to give the baby to him after birth. The accused alongwith Anu used to lure her with drugs and extra money.

Following the delivery, they took the baby from their possession. Upon receiving the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 370(3)/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 80 & 81 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act 2015 was registered at the Itanagar Police Station and an investigation was launched by constituting a special team.

The police team alongwith the Childline Itanagar rescued the trafficked child and nabbed the accused Badal Natung from his residence in Donyi Polo Road in Itanagar; while Anu Wangsa was apprehended from Chimpu Tinali.

Meanwhile, the infant was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Itanagar and upon its direction, handed over to the NGO Oju Welfare Association (which runs a ‘Shishu Greh’ and a crèche at Naharlagun) for the baby’s safe custody.

