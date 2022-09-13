BJP-Led Government Established “Fascistic Regime” In Tripura : CPIM Secretary – Jitendra Chaudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2022 : Claiming the BJP-led government had established a “fascistic regime” in Tripura, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday said that the state is completely deprived of rule of law, no constitution and democracy crippled. However, the public isolation have increased for the ruling BJP leaders across the state due to their continuous terror activities and law and order situation destroyed in last four and half years rule, he added.

In a press conference at CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening, Chaudhury said “The BJP national president JP Nadda visited the state a couple of days back to give a boost to the public outreach programme from the end of the ruling political party. But he was found to be befooling common masses with fabricated statements. The BJP national president claimed that the political violence in Tripura has become ‘Zero’. However, the BJP-led government at the centre after two days of Nadda’s visit in Tripura released a report by the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) where it is revealed that Tripura bagged the top position in political violence among the north eastern states of India. Despite the population being very less compared to many other states in India, the state still holds the higher position in terms of political violence.”

Citing the authentic role of ruling party, CPIM state secretary said “A ruling party always works for the interest of the common people, kind towards masses and in the ending months of their tenure, the government makes attempts to highlight their achievements among the people. This is normal. During the Left Front government’s regime, we used to present the programs adopted by us from the end of government or from the party. We used to seek feedback from people and publish books from various elected bodies- Panchayats, urban local bodies, etc. But the present government is completely different. They have no programmes from the end of the ruling party, rather they are organizing programmes from the end of government, making expenses from government’s treasury and force people to visit those events or else they would face loss in terms of MGNREGA, TUEP or not pay their instalments under PMAY, etc. The masses are being forced to attend the programmes.”

“The CPIM-led Left Front, which is the main opposition political organization in Tripura cannot remain silent seeing the tortures laid down on common masses. People are deprived significantly of their democratic rights. For the past four and half years, we have been fighting for the rights of common people and continuing it, or else, people’s rights will disappear. We have earlier announced holding our party programmes by giving deputation to 58 blocks, 20 urban local bodies and few SDM offices across the state on local problems. As per the police rule or order, permissions needed to be sought before 48 hours of the event, but we sought permissions before 5-10 days. But still, police forced us to stop at many places”, Chaudhury, who is also a former Lok Sabha MP, told reporters.

Following these deputations, he said that the CPIM-led Left Front leaders and supporters in different parts of the state are facing attacks, their family persons are in a state of fear, and police are found to be super active in supporting the ruling party-backed hooligans.

He appealed to the police to create a conducive environment for all the political parties and stop favouring the ruling party as the election is barely a few months away. “Police are playing a partisan role in supporting the ruling BJP. They are found to be super active in supporting the ruling party-backed hooligans to disturb the law and order situation across the state. If it is not stopped, people will become ready and the situation will become dire in the coming days”, Chaudhury alerted the Home administration of Tripura.