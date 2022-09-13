COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 91 New Cases & 12.94% Positivity Rate; Active Caseload Mounts To 321 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 91 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 12.94%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 321. While, a total of 2,37,846 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 703 samples were tested on September 12, 2022, out of which 46 samples belonged to males, while 45 of females. Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,36,803.