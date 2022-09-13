Manipur Government Introduces System For Government Officials; Ensuring Seamless Evaluation Of ACRs 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today asserted that the state administration is attempting to properly evaluate the performances of government employees; so that they can be rewarded for their commendable services.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) for Manipur Civil Services (MCS) and Manipur Police Services (MPS) at the CM’s Secretariat; Singh expressed the need to adopt a holistic system for promoting government employees, so that they perform their responsibilities with utmost interest and dedication.

The CM further emphasized the importance of senior officials to groom their juniors in order to make them fit to perform their jobs, while getting promoted to higher offices.

The Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) aims to facilitate the electronic filing of Annual Confidential Report (ACR) – a user-friendly system to reduce delays in submission and completion of ACRs.

With the electronic application in place, the recording and movement of ACR becomes seamless, quick and convenient due to inbuilt alert mechanisms through different modes at appropriate stages. Besides, the system is expected to be implemented for other Organized Services in a phased-manner, during the coming years.

Its worthy to note that SPARROW is an online system for assessment and record-keeping of ACRs of officials based on the comprehensive performance appraisal dossier. This application has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in consultation with the ACR cell and Manipur Government’s Department of Information & Technology.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Launched the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) for MCS and MPS at my office in the presence of CS, DGP and senior govt officials. With this system in place, the recording and movement of ACR will becomes seamless, quick and convenient.”