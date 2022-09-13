Meghalaya Government To Extend Assistance Towards Residences; Damaged In IED Blasts  

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today assured that the state government will examine the necessity to extend assistance towards residences, destroyed by the incidents of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts.

Responding to a supplementary query raised by the East Shillong legislator – Ampareen Lyngdoh in the Assembly, Sangma stated that “I have taken note of the suggestion and we will examine (the matter).”

Lyngdoh urged the CM to consider extending relief to these houses damaged by IED blasts; while referring to the IED blast at Laitumkhrah market on August 10, 2021.

She claimed that residences adjacent to the explosion site had caused extensive damage; as a result of the blasts. The legislator had brought-up the subject during the question hour; when the homes were devastated by natural calamities.

The Minister in-charge of Revenue & Disaster Management – Kyrmen Shylla asserted that Lyngdoh earlier sought to know if IED blast, a man-made disaster has been notified under the disaster management.

“I don’t think, it falls under the disaster management as we have norms (for that),” he said.