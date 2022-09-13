Meghalaya : Over 1k Alumni Of ‘Pine Mount School’ Writes To CM; Demands Intervention Into Alleged Mismanagement

NET Web Desk

Over 1,000 alumni of Pine Mount School have petitioned the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, demanding immediate intervention into the allegations of mismanagement reported against the school administration.

The alumni have listed forth a slew of demands, including – immediate suspension of the incumbent school principal.

It has also demanded for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Scheme to build an effective water infrastructure in the school; and an audit for developing a time-bound strategy to improve the health and safety of the educational infrastructure.

“Even as the government had years earlier expressed the need for setting up more pine mount model schools across the state, it ignored the issues plaguing the school. While Delhi is only now boasting of premiere public schools, Pine Mount was one that shone bright years earlier and it is our bounded duty to protect this school and ensure the teachers and students rights are ensured. We stand in solidarity with the teachers and urge the government not to penalise them for being whistle blowers but to take the complaints seriously and rectify without further delay,” – informed an official statement issued by the alumni.