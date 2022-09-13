Nagaland : NSF Objects To Oral Interviews; Comprising 12.5% Of Marks In Government Recruitment Tests 

NET Web Desk

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) today objected to the conduct of oral interviews, accounting for 12.5% of the total marks in recruitment examinations of Grade-III personnel along various departments of the state government.

Addressing a press conference, the President of NSF – Kegwayhun Tep noted that the federation considers that this system may be exploited leading to recruitment of unqualified personnel.

The NSF chief further stated that “We will not disturb the process of filling up examination forms or the conduct of written examinations and skill tests. But we will not allow oral interviews in any case.”

As per recent announcement by the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB), the Combined Staff Recruitment Examination for filling up around 600 posts will be held on November 11 & 12. Online registration for the exams will be open from September 15 to October 10.

Setting total marks for the written examinations and skill tests between 250 and 450 for various categories, the NSSB notified that oral interviews would comprise 12.5 per cent of the total marks.

“Giving such high importance to viva voce may open up avenues for the authorities concerned to indulge in malpractices during the recruitment process. The NSSB was set up to promote meritocracy and ensure that deserving candidates are recruited through an open and fair competition. But this will defeat the very purpose for which the NSSB was formed,” Tep said.

The Nagaland government constituted the NSSB on July 31, 2020, following pressure from student bodies, especially the NSF, to provide equal opportunity to the educated unemployed youth of the state. However, it actually started functioning with the appointment of the first chairman on February 16 this year.

The NSSB is mandated to conduct recruitment examinations for Group C posts under various Nagaland government departments.

Its worthy to note that the NSF submitted a representation to the Nagaland Chief Secretary (CS) on September 10; to press for its demand.