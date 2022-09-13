Nagaland : Ultimatum Issued To Revoke Appointments Made Without Open Advertisement

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Civil Engineers’ Association Of Nagaland (CEAN) and Combined Technical Association Of Nagaland (CTAN) has issued an ultimatum to the state administration, demanding the termination of all appointments made without open advertisement (backdoor appointment).

As per a press release addressed to the Commissioner & Secretary of Housing Department, this ultimatum has been issued “in regard to the several representation dated 7/02/2019, 25/11/2019 09/01/2020, memorandum dated 16/12/2019 and appeal dated 27/11/20 submitted to your office on the issue to terminate all 43 appointments plus 6 appointments which were made without open advertisement (Backdoor appointment) and which clearly violates the P&AR OM NO. AR-5/ASSO/98(C) of 6th June 2016.”

“Whereas point (I) of the resolution from the meeting held on 17th Dec 2019 at the office chamber of Commissioner and Secretary Work and Housing states that the Department will resolves the issue within 3 months time (upto 31st March 2020). CEAN & CTAN agreed in principle to call off the ongoing sit in protest (Temporarily) with immediate effect after the assurance from the Department.” – the press release further reads.

“However, despite several reminders and appeal made by CEAN & CTAN the agreement/decision has not been implemented till date by the Department though the CEAN & CTAN has walked the talk by calling off the protest temporarily. Therefore, the Association after a consultative meeting has resolved to issue this ultimatum to the Department to terminate all the appointments which were made without open advertisement (backdoor appointment) unconditionally within a period of 10 days from the official date of communication, failing which the Association will be compelled to take necessary action.” – added the release.